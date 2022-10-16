Short Interest in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Decreases By 18.0%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RealNetworks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RealNetworks stock. Towerview LLC grew its position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Towerview LLC owned 0.21% of RealNetworks worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

