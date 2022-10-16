Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Drops By 40.9%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of REPYY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.72.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Repsol had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
