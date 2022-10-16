Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Drops By 40.9%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Repsol Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of REPYY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Repsol had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Repsol

Several analysts recently commented on REPYY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

