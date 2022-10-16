Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Drops By 52.2%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the September 15th total of 307,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of RIV stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 68,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,483. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
