Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Grows By 63.2%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Saga Communications stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. 2,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,398. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.39. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 100,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Saga Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

