Short Interest in SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Expands By 81.7%

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the September 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SHIMAMURA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a 14,600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SHAOF stock remained flat at 83.49 during trading on Friday. SHIMAMURA has a 12-month low of 83.49 and a 12-month high of 83.49.

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. operates stores in Japan and Taiwan. The company's stores provide clothing, fashion, food, and housing-related products. SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saitama, Japan.

