Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Grows By 34.1%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 859,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the September 15th total of 640,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.0 days.

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

