Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Expands By 67.9%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the September 15th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 673.0 days.

Signify Stock Performance

Signify stock remained flat at $25.50 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. Signify has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $55.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Signify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

