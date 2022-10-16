Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Declines By 33.3%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Socket Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives owned 0.14% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile Price Performance

Shares of SCKT remained flat at $2.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.86. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 8.41%.

(Get Rating)

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.