Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Increases By 49.5%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 126,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were given a $0.3913 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sonic Healthcare

SKHHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management.

