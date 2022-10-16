Short Interest in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Declines By 17.9%

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $120.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.79. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $119.85 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,128,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after buying an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

