Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Declines By 33.9%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the September 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE HQL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.79. 84,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,001. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

