Short Interest in Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Expands By 36.8%

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 483,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.9 days.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TPZEF remained flat at $15.75 during trading hours on Friday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.