Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Decreases By 20.9%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

TMICY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,095. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. Trend Micro has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $68.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.05 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Trend Micro

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

