Short Interest in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Drops By 22.3%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 411,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yiren Digital stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Yiren Digital Trading Up 1.4 %

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:YRD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 28,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,582. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.47.

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

See Also

