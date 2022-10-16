Siacoin Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $169.65 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,266.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00023299 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00267130 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00120035 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00743029 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00572585 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00253144 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,272,862,992 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
