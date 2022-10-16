Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,188,700 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 897,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.2 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMAWF traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.63. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $179.00.

Institutional Trading of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 71,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

