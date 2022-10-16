Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GCTAY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 56,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,079. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

