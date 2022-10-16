Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 59.2% in September

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,946,000 after acquiring an additional 67,956 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth about $68,393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 58,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $40,629,000 after acquiring an additional 86,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $59.36. 335,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,534. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.81. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.42 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 33.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

