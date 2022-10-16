Simmons Bank Acquires 167 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $209.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.28.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.