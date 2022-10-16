Simmons Bank Buys 160 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 668.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.