Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.