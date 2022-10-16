Simmons Bank Has $512,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

