Simmons Bank Makes New $295,000 Investment in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QCR by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $6,402,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth $129,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Price Performance

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.99. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. QCR had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QCR to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.