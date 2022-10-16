Simmons Bank Makes New $295,000 Investment in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QCR by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $6,402,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth $129,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QCR Price Performance
NASDAQ QCRH opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.99. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $62.85.
QCR Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QCR to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
