SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.35.

SITE Centers Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SITC opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 392.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,269 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 602.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,719,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 2,054.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,493,000 after acquiring an additional 646,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

