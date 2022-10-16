SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.35.
SITE Centers Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of SITC opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
SITE Centers Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 392.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,269 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 602.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,719,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 2,054.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,493,000 after acquiring an additional 646,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.