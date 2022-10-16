SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

SJM Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock remained flat at $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. SJM has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.22.

SJM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.0564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

