SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.83.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE SLG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,333. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.43. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 82.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in SL Green Realty by 104.5% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

