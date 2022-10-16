SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.15. SLM has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SLM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SLM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

