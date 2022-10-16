SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SMTGY stock remained flat at $3.99 on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

