SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SMTGY stock remained flat at $3.99 on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.33.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMA Solar Technology (SMTGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.