Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Small Pharma Trading Up 9.1 %

OTCMKTS DMTTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Small Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

