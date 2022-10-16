SmartFi Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $15,990.00 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartFi has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00005313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,244.36 or 0.27411732 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010706 BTC.

About SmartFi

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

