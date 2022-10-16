Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNN. Barclays cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,362.67.

SNN stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. 960,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 92.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 21.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 46.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

