Smith Salley & Associates Buys 1,483 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

BABA traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,697,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,798,836. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

