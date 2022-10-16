Smith Salley & Associates Buys 272 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $416,266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $5.46 on Friday, reaching $232.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,589. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

