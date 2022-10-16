Smith Salley & Associates Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.22. 3,237,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,855. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

