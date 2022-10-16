Smith Salley & Associates Has $15.31 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,447 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,760,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $695,913,000 after purchasing an additional 131,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NXPI traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.09. 2,893,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,441. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.