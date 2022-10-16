Smith Salley & Associates Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 10,232.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,013,662 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. 58,172,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,737,560. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

