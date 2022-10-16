Smith Salley & Associates Has $5.97 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.95. 7,997,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.66 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

