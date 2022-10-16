Smith Salley & Associates Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,407 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.72. 1,515,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,767. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

