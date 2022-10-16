Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,860,000 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the September 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOND traded up 0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.25. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of 0.90 and a fifty-two week high of 10.88.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.28 by 0.08. The business had revenue of 121.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonder will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Picard sold 46,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.14, for a total transaction of 99,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonder during the first quarter worth $75,343,000. Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new position in Sonder during the first quarter worth $36,507,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonder during the first quarter worth $21,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonder during the first quarter worth $13,094,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter worth $5,353,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sonder from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

