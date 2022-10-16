Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SONY. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SONY traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. 740,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,632. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sony Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Sony Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

