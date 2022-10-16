S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 508,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,463,000 after buying an additional 41,114 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in S&P Global by 13.4% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in S&P Global by 24.2% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 18,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 1.9 %

SPGI stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,098. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.07.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.