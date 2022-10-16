SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stake Raised by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,852,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,233,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,019 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 310,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 147,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,388. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $30.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.

