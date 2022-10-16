SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Increased by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 688,740 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,458,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.82. 9,681,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,368,284. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $134.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

