Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Holdings Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.74%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

