Stantec (NYSE:STN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Stantec Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:STN traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,184. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $875.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Stantec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 332,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 153,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 47,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

