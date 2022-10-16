Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

SBLK traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,990. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $417.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.31%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

