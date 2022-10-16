Stargate Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $61.94 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002411 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $61.94 million and $6.05 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stargate Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,353.11 or 0.27740349 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stargate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stargate Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.