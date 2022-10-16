Starname Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Starname has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $3,128.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

