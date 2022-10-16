STASIS EURO Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $119.68 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,339.78 or 0.27585033 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010774 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.