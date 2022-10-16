Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

SPLP traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.56. 1,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.26. Steel Partners has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its position in Steel Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after buying an additional 498,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

